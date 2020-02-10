This Week’s Weather Forecast Calls for a Mix of Sun and Clouds

Well, it seems Vancouver will see bluer skies, as the weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds for most of this week.

Monday afternoon will see temperatures at about seven degrees with a mix of sun and clouds, but that will turn into foggy patches by evening.

RELATED: Vancouver’s Wet Weather Streak is Breaking Records

Tuesday will see some rain, but with about three millimetres throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to sit between 4-6 degrees, states The Weather Network.

Wednesday will be cloudy with sunny breaks, with temperatures at about seven degrees. Thursday, however, is expected to have heavy rain. That day may receive up to 15 millimetres of rain.

And for Friday, we’ll have a chance of showers, but the day will remain mostly sunny. So while there still may be some rain this week, it’s a nice break from the wet weather streak the city recently held.

And besides, it’s a big difference from the rest of Canada anyway. How will you enjoy the weather forecast this week?

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.