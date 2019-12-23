It’s Wet In Vancouver But Here’s How Our Weather Compares To The Rest of Canada

Okay, so the rain can get old in Vancouver, but our weather is doing better than most of Canada.

According to Environment Canada, our city is sitting at an average of 5 degrees. And the rain isn’t actually too bad compared to previous years.

We’re one of a few places in the country right now above zero, with Prince George at -6, alongside Saskatoon and Regina.

Winnipeg is at -8 and to no one’s surprise – it’s a lot colder in the territories.

While Yellowknife, NT is currently at -21 (practically a spring day), it was a lot colder in recent weeks. CBC North’s reporter Garrett Hinchey can tell you.

It's -41 in #Yellowknife today and my producers sent me out to do a weather report. So here it is. Spoiler: It's cold. #YZF #CBCNorth pic.twitter.com/U0Ej7WsTA1 — Garrett Hinchey (@garretthinchey) December 18, 2019

Even in the B.C. interior, we’re seeing a ton more snow, with up to 100 cm on the roads and mountains. There’s even risk of an avalanche due to the snow piling up.

Just east to us in Calgary, they’ve received a record snow fall of 114.5 cm this fall, compared to 21-75 cm in other years.

Looks like it's going to be a very white Christmas in #Calgary as we say in the skiing community it Puking snow pic.twitter.com/OyOMff0qvy — 🍁 Merlin 🍁 (@MerlinofCanada) December 22, 2019

Toronto was at 9 degrees Monday, but will drop to 0 degree temperatures Tuesday. It’ll jump back up to 5 degrees Christmas Day. Most of the week will be sunny with clouds for them.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg is seeing far less snow than usual, with 7 cm so far compared to 30 cm in in 2015.

Currently sitting a snowdepth of 7 cm at my place in #Winnipeg (Charleswood) which will likely be our snowdepth Christmas morning. This will make it our lowest Christmas snowdepth here since 2014 (5 cm depth). Snowdepth last year was 21 cm #MBwx #WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/Bc73bfI4G4 — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) December 23, 2019

Although some snow would be nice for Christmas, all in all, we’re pretty lucky. And while this may be an unpopular opinion, this Vancouverite loves the rain.

