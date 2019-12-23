A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the Port Hardy region early this morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at 8:44 am, about 166 kilometers west of Port Hardy, and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

No tsunami warning has been issued, and no damage has been reported.

Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.6 – 23 Dec 8:44 PST – PORT HARDY, BC region — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) December 23, 2019

Meanwhile, in the BC interior, experts are warning of possible avalanches in the region near the Rocky Mountains, with almost 100 cm of snow hitting this past weekend.

For those in Metro Vancouver, however, it looks like we’ll just be getting more rain, but the possibility of a White Christmas has not been completely ruled out just yet.

