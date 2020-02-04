Celebrate Valentine’s Day In A Cozy Cabin Just Outside Harrison Hot Springs

Treat yourself and your significant other to a romantic getaway featuring a cozy inn room or rustic cabin offering sweeping views of Harrison Lake.

Rowena’s Inn is nestled just outside Harrison Hot Springs, in Harrison Mills. They have three charming accommodation experiences, including suites in their historic inn, luxury cottages and their classic cabins.

For Valentine’s Day, they have a special sweetheart package that includes everything you could need for a romantic getaway.

You Might Also Like:

Sweetheart Valentine’s Package:

Starting at $229 per night, enjoy your stay in either an inn room, one-bedroom rustic cabin, or a one, two or three-bedroom luxury cabin, part of their nature series.

The deal includes a $100 dining credit for their restaurant The Clubhouse, which has everything from steak and seafood to an impressive selection of cocktails. There will also be a special Step Back In Time dining experience on Feb. 14th and the 15th, where guests can dine in the upper drawing room at Rowena’s Inn.

Deluxe breakfast included for each guest at The Clubhouse.

For an added cost, you can add sparkling wine, roses and chocolate covered strawberries to your room.

The package is available for dates between Feb. 7th to the 16th.

Rowena’s Inn on the River

Where: 14282 Morris Valley Road, Harrison Mills

For more BC getaways, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.