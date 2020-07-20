Will Walmart Enforce Its Mandatory Mask Policy in B.C. Stores?

Walmart is now requiring customers to wear face coverings in stores across the U.S., but that rule doesn’t apply to B.C. stores, yet.

Making it the largest retailer to introduce this policy, the company said it will come into effect, Monday.

Each U.S. store will have a Health Ambassador at its entrances to remind customers about the new requirement.

But when asked if masks will become mandatory in Canada, a spokesperson said, “masks are required in all jurisdictions which have passed mandatory orders requiring masks.”

So unless the province changes its policy on requiring masks, B.C. residents will not have to wear one in Walmart locations.

However, many other B.C. stores are asking people to wear masks. That includes Costco and T&T Supermarket.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people cover their nose and mouth when around other people to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Do you think more stores should enforce the mask rule?

