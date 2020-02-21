Vehicle Break-ins & Assaults In Vancouver Recently Saw a Big Surge

Vancouver has seen a drop in major crimes, but vehicle break-ins, assaults and property crime saw a surge in 2019.

Vancouver Police Department released its annual crime statistics report recently, showing the overall violent crime rate climbed by 7.2%.

RELATED: Man Armed With Weapons Barricades Himself in Richmond Walmart (VIDEO)

That includes a 13% hike of vehicle break-ins and a 5.2% rise in property crime. In 2019, there was an 11.2% rise in assaults, which accounts for 78% of all violent crimes in the city that year.

But sexual offences that were reported decreased by 3.9%.

There were also 10 more shots fired calls in 2019, than there was the year prior. That number went from 19 in 2018 to 29 last year.

However, Vancouver’s homicide rate was at a five-year low in 2019, with 10 reported homicides, as opposed to 15 in 2018.

Meanwhile the city’s 23 bank robberies marked a 10-year low. That’s compared to the 39 robberies in 2018.

What do you think of the Vancouver crimes statistics?

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.