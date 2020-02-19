Man Armed With Weapons Barricades Himself in Richmond Walmart (VIDEO)

A man was arrested this week at a Richmond Walmart, as he was armed with meat cleavers and other bladed weapons.

The call for Richmond RCMP came at about 4:30 pm Tuesday, where a man barricaded himself in the seafood department.

“We responded to a call of a distressed male located at one of the department stores in the Alderbridge Way and Garden City Road area of Richmond,” Corporal Dennis Hwang said to News 1130.

Hwang said RCMP evacuated a part of the store and surrounding areas were on lockdown. While the police faced off with the man, someone had filmed the incident and posted it on Twitter.

The man eventually surrendered and no one was hurt in the incident. But Hwang said the man’s motives are still unclear.

“It’s very early in the investigation. It was a really tense situation, but we are thankful everyone is safe,” he said.

