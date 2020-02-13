Student Fails Sobriety Test After Failing to Stop at Sign During Driving Lesson

A Coquitlam student driver and his instructor had an abrupt stop to their lesson recently, when the driver failed a sobriety test.

During their lesson, the 44-year-old driver went through a stop sign before Coquitlam RCMP pulled him over. The traffic enforcement officer had the driver do a sobriety test, which he ultimately failed.

“This may be a funny story, but we’re serious about keeping our community safe,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a news release.

The student had his license suspended for 90 days and got a ticket for not stopping at the stop sign.

Then the instructor had his car impounded for 90 days. Both may face a review from ICBC.

“It’s not often we tow a car with two steering wheels, but impaired is impaired,” McLaughlin said. “Everyone must be safe on the road.”

In related news, ICBC’s insurance rates is going to lower by 20%.

