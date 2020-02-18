Vancouver Man Stole a Tow Truck and Then Immediately Crashed It

A Vancouver man recently tried to steal a tow truck, while the driver was hooking it up to another vehicle.

But the 41-year-old man didn’t get very far, as he crashed it into a Mobi bike share station. And in the crash, he narrowly missed hitting a flower shop owner, Nahed Shamoun. He was selling flowers outside when it happened.

“I was standing right there,” Shamoun said to Global TV, pointing to near where the tow truck ended up, “helping two young ladies get some flowers. And then I heard, ‘boom!’”

A BCAA tow truck had stopped on Granville near Smithe Street, Thursday afternoon. And when the operator had gotten out to connect another car, the truck thief jumped in.

After the crash, the driver fled towards Granville Street, while the BCAA operator stopped the truck, before it could hit the flower stand.

Officers arrested the man near the scene and took him to the hospital for non-threatening injuries. Charges are being recommended.

