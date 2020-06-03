Vancouver’s Nordstrom Is Boarding Up Its Stores As A Precaution To Riots

Vancouver’s Nordstrom is temporarily closing and boarding up its stores as a precaution, after many U.S. stores saw looting during the riots.

Vancouverites are planning to protest again downtown, this Friday. Although the first Vancouver protest was peaceful, a few Nordstrom locations were broken into during the Seattle and L.A. riots.

RELATED: Black Organizations And Anti-Racist Groups You Can Support Now In B.C.

Several Toronto stores are boarding their windows up as well, in anticipation of a rumoured riot, which never happened.

Having only taken down this 10-12 feet of plywood just last week, it's going up again. Looks like @Nordstrom Vancouver isn't taking any chances. 6 security guards standing near the entrances too. pic.twitter.com/K0PWp5LI35 — Andrew Johns (@AndrewNJohns) June 3, 2020

Toronto had held a protest Saturday, with about 4,000 people in attendance. However, that remained peaceful as well.

Many Vancouver stores had originally closed and boarded up their locations mid-March, due to the pandemic.

They are beginning to reopen, as B.C. eases its quarantine restrictions.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.