Vancouver’s Nordstrom Is Boarding Up Its Stores As A Precaution To Riots

Dana Bowen | June 3, 2020
News
Vancouver’s Nordstrom Is Boarding Up Its Stores As A Precaution To Riots
Photo: gotovan888 / IG

Vancouver’s Nordstrom is temporarily closing and boarding up its stores as a precaution, after many U.S. stores saw looting during the riots.

Vancouverites are planning to protest again downtown, this Friday. Although the first Vancouver protest was peaceful, a few Nordstrom locations were broken into during the Seattle and L.A. riots.

RELATED: Black Organizations And Anti-Racist Groups You Can Support Now In B.C.

Several Toronto stores are boarding their windows up as well, in anticipation of a rumoured riot, which never happened.

Toronto had held a protest Saturday, with about 4,000 people in attendance. However, that remained peaceful as well.

Many Vancouver stores had originally closed and boarded up their locations mid-March, due to the pandemic.

They are beginning to reopen, as B.C. eases its quarantine restrictions.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.

Log in or create an account to save content