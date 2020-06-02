Black Organizations And Anti-Racist Groups You Can Support Now In B.C.

With protests across the globe continuing against racial injustice, you may be wondering what you can do to give back.

One great way to help the cause is by donating to organizations that help fight racism and injustice.

And since racism is not just an American problem, there are a number of local black organizations and anti-racist groups you can support right now.

Black Organizations You Can Donate To:

Black Lives Matter Vancouver – Black Lives Matter has chapters across the globe, with one right here in Vancouver. It works to “draw attention to our largely invisibilized communities, celebrate people of colour and work in solidarity with other Black Lives Matter chapters across North America.”

Black in BC Community Support Fund for COVID-19 – This is a fundraiser to help an emergency micro-grant for Black people in B.C., who are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogan’s Alley Society – The non-profit organization is committed to researching, preserving and publicizing Black history throughout B.C.

Black Health Alliance – This charity is trying to reduce racial disparities in health access across Canada.

Black Youth Helpline – The hotline focuses on community development and support for local black youth.

Federation of Black Canadians – The national non-profit works to advance political, cultural and economic interests of Black Canadians. It focuses on community building, higher education, health, economic security and criminal justice reform.

Harriet Tubman Community Organization – This organization provides Black youth with a sense of belonging and connection to their heritage. It offers culturally relevant programs in the form of summer camps, counselling, leadership programs, social events and more.

Vancouver held its own rally against racism and police violence, on Sunday. More than 3,500 people attended.

So, which organizations will you donate to?

