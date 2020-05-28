Vancouver Proclaims May 29 To Be a Day of Action Against Racism

After the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in Vancouver, the city has proclaimed May 29th as Day of Action Against Racism.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart made the announcement Thursday, saying, “as a City of Reconciliation, Vancouver is committed to addressing racism and hate.”

Action Against Racism

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) announced that 77 hate crimes and incidents have been reported in 2020. That’s compared to 51 in the same period last year.

The latest incident involved a man who smashed the window of a car with two Asian women in it.

“As a city, we need to unite to address racism and recognize that people of all ethnicities, cultures and faiths contribute to Vancouver’s strength and well-being,” reads a statement.

