VPD Arrest Man For Smashing Car Window In Racially Motivated Attack

In another racially motivated attack, a man has been arrested after smashing the window of a car with two Asian women inside of it.

The incident happened on Saturday near East Pender and Columbia streets in Chinatown, where two women were sitting inside a parked car.

RELATED: Suspect In Vancouver Racist Attack Dies Of Drug Overdose

The man started yelling obscenities and then smashed the car window with a chisel.

“This was a random, unprovoked incident and would have been very terrifying for the victims,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed in a statement. “It was particularly concerning for responding officers, considering the anti-Asian crime and incidents we have seen in Vancouver recently.”

Vancouver has seen 77 hate crime incidents in 2020, so far. That’s compared to 51 during the same time period last year.

Nearly 30 of those incidents have happened since March when restrictions began.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.