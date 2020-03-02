Vancouver Weather Forecast Calls for a Return to Rain & Maybe Some Snow This Week

The weather forecast in Vancouver calls for a return to the usual rain for most of this week, with some sun and a chance of snow.

But as spring approaches, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Nonetheless, Monday will see light rain, with up to 10 mm throughout the day.

RELATED: Escape To BC’s Wine Country For $99 a Night (Buffet Breakfast Included)

Vancouverites may wake up to fog, Tuesday morning, before it starts to rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will sit at nine degrees in the afternoon, reports The Weather Network.

By just in time for hump day, Wednesday is expected to clear up, with a mainly sunny day and seven degree temperatures.

Then Thursday makes up for the lack of rain, with 10 mm of it failing that day. On Friday, you can expect a few showers and five millimetres of rain.

The Weather Network also reports a possibility of snow that day, with about a centimetre expected to fall.

For more Vancouver stories, check out our News section.