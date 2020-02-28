Temperatures are getting warmer and Spring is just around the corner. If you’re looking for an escape during Spring Break with your friends or family, why not stay at the Coast Oliver Hotel?

For $99 a night, a hot buffet breakfast and a bottle of wine is included! What’s more, the hotel is located in the heart of the Okanagan Wine region – perfect for those who want to go winery hopping.

Pet-friendly suites are available (up to two pets per room) with lots of hiking trails nearby. Children 18 and under can stay free of charge when using existing bedding.

Explore Okanagan Wineries

Picturesque vineyards in BC’s Okanagan wine region are an experience not to be missed. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or looking for something new, with over 15 wineries to explore, you’re guaranteed to find something you like.

Springtime is the best time to go wine touring in the Okanagan wine region as the vines awaken from their short winter nap. It is also less busy with fewer crowds compared to the summer which means there are no lines and you can enjoy more time talking and savouring the wine. Of course, if you love white wines, spring is a terrific time for aromatic whites. And if you are lucky, you might find some new releases and witness the bottling process!

So what are you waiting for? Skip the line and enjoy the wine!

Where: 6273 Station St, Oliver, BC V0H 1T0

Cost: $99 per night

Guest post submitted by: Michelle Yin