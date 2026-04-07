The annual Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade is happening this weekend, and with a new route. Hundreds upon thousands of spectators are expected to attend the massive celebration, complete with live performances, food, and floats driving by.

As for drivers, here’s what to expect from the road closures that will be happening due to the event.

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Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade Route

The parade is slated to begin on April 11 around 11:00am. As many as 300,000 people will be arriving to watch the parade float by.

This year, the parade starts at the Ross Street Temple at 8000 Ross Street in South Vancouver. It will then travel north, eventually taking a left onto East 57th Avenue. It will then go west on East 57th before reaching Main Street, then heading north until East 49th.

After, it will reach Fraser Street and work its way back to East 57th Avenue, going toward Ross Street for the parade to finish up just before Marine Drive at the temple.

Parking and Exit/Entry Points

Motorists are asked to be aware that there will be parking restrictions along the parade route and some surrounding neighbourhood streets starting April 10th at 12:00pm. These will remain in place until April 11th at 8:00pm.

“Event day traffic impacts along the parade route and surrounding streets will commence at 7am with major roads to be closed as early as 9am. A strategic reopening of roads may commence as early as 6pm onwards,” noted the event.

During this time, there will only be three exit/entry points from this neighbourhood. This includes:

Prince Edward and 49th Ave

Prince Edward and 57th Ave

55th Ave and Fraser Street

There will be traffic control personnel on site to direct drivers to the next available exit/entry points based on where the parade is located.

For more information on the parade and its route, visit the Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade’s website.