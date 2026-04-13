The Vancouver Sun Run is coming up on April 19, and that means motorists should be prepared for the road closures as the event takes place.

As “Canada’s largest 10K road race since its inception in 1985,” the Vancouver Sun Run is a massive event that gathers thousands of runners each year. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming race.

RELATED: Playland Introduces ‘Affordable’ Ticket Options And The Return Of Adults-Only Playland Nights

Vancouver Sun Run

While the Vancouver Sun Run began with 3,200 participants, it has since become the phenomenon it is today. An army of over 1,500 volunteers attend the race to make sure everything runs smoothly, too.

“The Sun Run mission is to be Canada’s leading and most influential 10k race, inspiring healthy, active lifestyles for people of all ages and at any fitness level year-over-year by offering fun and accessible community-based running/walking event and programs in B.C.,” says the Vancouver Sun Run on its website.

Road Closures

The main race takes place from 9:00am to 1:30pm, although there are a few things happening before it. This includes the Mini Sun Run (8:00am to 9:00am) and the wheelchair start (8:50am). Sanitation clean up will take place from 9:15am to 2:00pm.

During that time, certain roads will be closed off to traffic. Here’s a look at the entire road closure schedule:

WEST END

Georgia Street: Seymour to Bute – (start area): 5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Bute to the Causeway (including all streets crossing Georgia): 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. W Georgia/W Pender W/bound to Lions Gate Bridge: 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Access from Pender St only

Howe/Hornby/Burrard/Thurlow: Dunsmuir to Robson: 5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Denman : Denman – Georgia to Beach Ave: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

: Gilford St at W Georgia: North/south access w/ VPD assist: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Beach Avenue: Davie to Jervis: 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Pacific Street: Jervis to Burrard: 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Burrard Bridge: Closed to all traffic: 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



KITSILANO/FAIRVIEW

W 3rd Avenue: Burrard to Fir: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Fir Street: W 3rd Ave to W 4th Ave: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

6th Ave E/bound Exit to 4th Ave, Granville Bridge: Closed to all traffic: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

W 4th Avenue/W 6th Avenue: Pine St to Moberly St: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



FALSE CREEK AREA

W 2nd Ave e/bound: Moberly St to Alberta St: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Local access only Alberta St to Quebec: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

W 2nd Ave 2/bound: Local access only Quebec to Moberly: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Cambie Bridge – Pacific Blvd e/bound exit: Off-ramp closed to all traffic: 5:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

W 3rd Ave: 2nd Ave to Columbia St: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Columbia Street: 3rd to 6th Ave: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

6th Ave:

• Columbia St to Quebec St 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Quebec Street: 6th Ave to Expo Blvd (S/bound): 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 2nd Ave to Terminal (N/bound): 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

• Columbia St to Quebec St 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Pacific Blvd: Nelson Street to Carrall St: 5:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Carrall St to Quebec Street: 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Local traffic only Nelson St to Smithe St: 5:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Pat Quinn Way (Abbott St): Expo Blvd to Pacific Blvd: 5:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Carrall Street: Expo to Pacific Blvd: 7:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Expo Blvd: Closed from Quebec St to Pat Quinn Way: 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Smithe Street: From cul-de-sac to Pacific: 5:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



For more information, visit the Vancouver Sun Run’s website here.