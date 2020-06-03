Vancouver Is Hosting Another Protest for George Floyd This Week

After the last protest in Vancouver for George Floyd had more than 3,500 people, the city is hosting another one, this Friday.

The protest was originally set to take place in front of Trump Towers, with the intention of marching afterward. However, organizers had to move the location due to security concerns.

RELATED: Vancouver’s Nordstrom Is Boarding Up Its Stores As A Precaution To Riots

The event will now happen from 4-7 pm on June 5 at Canada Place, where it will stay.

“We will continue to keep this peaceful,” said organizers in a post.

This is the second rally in Vancouver, after ones across the globe have been held to protest racial injustice.

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry asked those who attended the last one to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

If you’re looking for other ways to give back during this time, there are many organizations you can donate to, including several black organizations in B.C.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.