Vancouver Forecast Calls For Temperatures Of Up To 20 Degrees

As Vancouver saw sunny weather over the long weekend, the forecast predicts the streak will continue.

This week’s weather calls for sun everyday, with temperatures ranging from 13-20 degrees.

On Tuesday, Vancouver will see a mainly sunny day with 13 degrees and a small chance of clouds. Wednesday is expected to be all sun all day with up to 20 degrees inland.

By Thursday, we’ll have sunny skies as well, with an average of 15 degrees and 19 degrees inland, according to Environment Canada.

And by Friday, temperatures may drop slightly to 14 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds.

So, how will you enjoy the Vancouver forecast this week, while social distancing?

Just remember, Stanley Park is no longer open to vehicles and many other public areas have closed to the public as well.

