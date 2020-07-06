Vancouver Might Finally Get E-Scooters As A Transit Alternative

Vancouver may soon turn in vehicles for e-scooters, if city councillors pass a new motion, this week.

Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung is behind the e-scooter proposal, saying they will give people an easy and accessible option for commuting.

“I think other cities have gone before us and we have the benefit of learning from some of the initial challenges that they’ve had in getting started and I think Vancouver can have a very safe and responsible pilot as a result,” said Kirby-Yung to CBC.

Electric scooters were not allowed in B.C. under current legislation. But in November, the province changed the motor vehicle act, to allow municipalities to pilot devices like e-scooters and e-bikes.

As the province begins its pandemic recovery, Kirby-Young said now is the perfect time to pilot such projects. That’s especially the case, as Vancouver creates a network of “slow streets,” where vehicle speeds will stick to 30 km/hour.

Some have raised concerns over the scooters however. Vancouver municipal staff noted other cities’ injury rates are 10 times higher on e-scooters than on bicycles.

But Kirby-Young cited a 2020 report from Portland, Oregon, saying that while scooter-related injuries increased, most were not serious enough to require emergency care. The report also said 34% of scooter riders replaced car trips with scooter trips.

