Here Are The 65 Restaurant Closures Due To Health Violations In 2019

Despite the immaculate appearance upfront, many Vancouver restaurants have less than ideal standards of cleanliness.
We don’t always know what’s happening in the background, which is why we should be thankful for Vancouver Coastal Health.
RELATED: Possibly-Raw Food Results In Brawl Between Customer & Restaurant Owner (VIDEO)
The health agency does more than 16,000 inspections each year and in 2019, that resulted in 65 restaurant closures. Granted, some of those closures only lasted a day or two for such places to get their standards in order. While others last longer or are given repeated notices if the restaurant can’t keep up.
So what places received a critical eye in 2019?
Restaurant Closures in Vancouver:
- Dae-ji – 1 infraction
- Indian Bay Leaf Restaurant – 3 closures, 5 total infractions
- Hirado Sushi – 2 closures, 5 total infractions
- Feastro – 1 infraction
- Sweet Country Foods – 2 infractions
- Teriyaki Experience – 1 infraction
- Crave India Restaurant – 2 infractions
- Creative Bakers – 2 closures, 3 total infractions
- Noor Jahan Halal Store – 2 infractions
- Kuanzhai Road Restaurant – 1 infraction
- Phat Restaurant – 1 infraction
- Noodle Arts – 1 infraction
- Vegan Pizza House – 2 infractions
- Sing Kee Restaurant – 3 closures, 9 total infractions
- Jang Mo Jib – 2 closures, 6 total infractions
- True Confections – 2 infractions
- Kam’s Bakery & Restaurant – 1 infraction
- Shizenya on Deman – 1 infraction
- Golden City Foods Ltd – 1 infraction
- Tim Kee Kitchen – 1 infraction
- Vanmex Investments – 2 closures, 2 infractions
- The Pint Public House – 2 closures, 3 total infractions
- Ukranian Sausage – 2 infractions
- Tetsu Sushi Bar – 1 infraction
- Panz Veggie – 1 infraction
- Dinesty on Robson – 2 infractions
- Koyuki Sapporo Ramen – 1 infraction
- Fresh 2U – 1 infraction
- Via Tevere – Il Saltimbocca – 1 infraction
- Ongba Vietnamese Eatery – 1 infraction
- Bump N’ Grind – 1 infraction
- Buttermere Patisserie – 1 infraction
- Torafuku Modern Asian Eatery – 1 infraction
- Thai Hang 2 – 1 infraction
- Michi Craft Kitchen – 1 infraction
- No 1. Dumpling – 1 infraction
- Trump International Hotel & Tower – Mott32 Kitchen & Bar – 1 infraction
- Helen’s Grill & Restaurant – 1 infraction
- Floata Seafood Restaurant – 2 infractions
- JJ Srilankan Store – 1 infraction
- Tim Horton’s – Hornby – 1 infraction
- Chickpea Restaurant – 2 infractions
- Chickpea Food Truck – 2 infractions
- Fatburger – Dunsmuir – 1 infraction
- Karakoram Restaurant – 1 infraction
- The Living Room Kitchen & Bar – 1 infraction
- Ridge Garden Restaurant – 1 infraction
- Excellent Dim Sum King Restaurant – 1 infraction
- Siegel’s Bagels (2000) – 2 infractions
- Scoozies – 1 infraction
- Fraser Court Seafood Restaurant – 2 infractions
- Kim’s Mart – 2 infractions
- Money Barbeque & Produce – 2 infractions
- Kungfu Noodle Restaurant – 2 infractions
- Cafe Carthage – 2 infractions
- Robba Da Matti – 2 infractions
- My Honey’s Buns – 1 infraction
Was one of your favourite Vancouver restaurants on the list?
In other food news, IKEA is offering dim-sum for Lunar New Year and Milksha Is adding ice cream to Its bubble tea this month.
To read more Vancouver news, check out our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.