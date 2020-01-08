Here Are The 65 Restaurant Closures Due To Health Violations In 2019

Despite the immaculate appearance upfront, many Vancouver restaurants have less than ideal standards of cleanliness.

We don’t always know what’s happening in the background, which is why we should be thankful for Vancouver Coastal Health.

The health agency does more than 16,000 inspections each year and in 2019, that resulted in 65 restaurant closures. Granted, some of those closures only lasted a day or two for such places to get their standards in order. While others last longer or are given repeated notices if the restaurant can’t keep up.

So what places received a critical eye in 2019?

Restaurant Closures in Vancouver:

Dae-ji – 1 infraction

Indian Bay Leaf Restaurant – 3 closures, 5 total infractions

Hirado Sushi – 2 closures, 5 total infractions

Feastro – 1 infraction

Sweet Country Foods – 2 infractions

Teriyaki Experience – 1 infraction

Crave India Restaurant – 2 infractions

Creative Bakers – 2 closures, 3 total infractions

Noor Jahan Halal Store – 2 infractions

Kuanzhai Road Restaurant – 1 infraction

Phat Restaurant – 1 infraction

Noodle Arts – 1 infraction

Vegan Pizza House – 2 infractions

Sing Kee Restaurant – 3 closures, 9 total infractions

Jang Mo Jib – 2 closures, 6 total infractions

True Confections – 2 infractions

Kam’s Bakery & Restaurant – 1 infraction

Shizenya on Deman – 1 infraction

Golden City Foods Ltd – 1 infraction

Tim Kee Kitchen – 1 infraction

Vanmex Investments – 2 closures, 2 infractions

The Pint Public House – 2 closures, 3 total infractions

Ukranian Sausage – 2 infractions

Tetsu Sushi Bar – 1 infraction

Panz Veggie – 1 infraction

Dinesty on Robson – 2 infractions

Koyuki Sapporo Ramen – 1 infraction

Fresh 2U – 1 infraction

Via Tevere – Il Saltimbocca – 1 infraction

Ongba Vietnamese Eatery – 1 infraction

Bump N’ Grind – 1 infraction

Buttermere Patisserie – 1 infraction

Torafuku Modern Asian Eatery – 1 infraction

Thai Hang 2 – 1 infraction

Michi Craft Kitchen – 1 infraction

No 1. Dumpling – 1 infraction

Trump International Hotel & Tower – Mott32 Kitchen & Bar – 1 infraction

Helen’s Grill & Restaurant – 1 infraction

Floata Seafood Restaurant – 2 infractions

JJ Srilankan Store – 1 infraction

Tim Horton’s – Hornby – 1 infraction

Chickpea Restaurant – 2 infractions

Chickpea Food Truck – 2 infractions

Fatburger – Dunsmuir – 1 infraction

Karakoram Restaurant – 1 infraction

The Living Room Kitchen & Bar – 1 infraction

Ridge Garden Restaurant – 1 infraction

Excellent Dim Sum King Restaurant – 1 infraction

Siegel’s Bagels (2000) – 2 infractions

Scoozies – 1 infraction

Fraser Court Seafood Restaurant – 2 infractions

Kim’s Mart – 2 infractions

Money Barbeque & Produce – 2 infractions

Kungfu Noodle Restaurant – 2 infractions

Cafe Carthage – 2 infractions

Robba Da Matti – 2 infractions

My Honey’s Buns – 1 infraction

Was one of your favourite Vancouver restaurants on the list?

