Pet & Feed Emus at This New Family Farm in Richmond

Photos: @mnguyennnn/Instagram and @lyawonton/Instagram

Love interacting with cute farm animals? Well, you’re in luck. A new family farm in Richmond allows visitors to do just that (and more).

UU Family Farm is home to all kinds of cuddly critters, including emus, baby goats, ponies, sheep, chickens, ostriches, cranes, swans, and ducks.

Families can get up and close with the animals, by petting them or even feeding them. Purchase feed right on-site for $3 per cup (or 2 for $5).

There are lots of other activities to take part in on the farm as well, like berry picking or having a BBQ. The farm has a designated area for barbecue pits that you can take advantage of.

It costs $20 per adult and $10 for children over three years old.

UU Family Farm

When: Open weekends, reservations required for weekdays

Where: 9660 Sidaway Road, Richmond

Cost: $20 per adult and $10 for children over three

 

