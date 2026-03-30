If you’ve ever been on a long flight in Economy and thought to yourself, “I’d rather be lying down right now,” then you’ll be happy to hear that you will soon be able to do that.

Recently announced by United Airlines, the United Relax Row will soon be available for fliers. This row of seats transforms into a couch, “creating a more comfortable option for customers traveling in the United Economy cabin on long-haul flights,” according to United Airlines.

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United Relax Row

The United Airlines press release notes that the airline is the “first North American airline to offer this kind of seating option and holds North American exclusivity on the design.”

The United Relax Row is slated to offer a dedicated row of three seats. These are outfitted with individually adjustable leg rests that fold up at a 90-degree angle. This “create[s] more room to sleep, stretch out or watch a movie.” United Airlines says that this seat offering is ideal of families with small children. Moreover, solo travellers, and couples who want extra comfort at the value of United Economy will similarly benefit.

“Customers traveling in United Relax Row will receive additional amenities for their flight including a custom-fitted mattress pad, a specially sized plush blanket, two additional pillows, as well as a plush toy and Children’s Travel Kit for families.”

This new seating option is expected to launch in 2027. It will be offered on more than 200 Boeing 787 and 777 widebody aircraft by 2030. The planes that offer United Relax Row will have 12 sections dedicated to the new seats. Prices have not yet been announced by United Airlines.

To learn more about the United Relax Rows, you can check out the press release here.