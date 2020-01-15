The annual UBC campus-wide snowball fight has been postponed due to too much snow. That’s right: the event, which undoubtedly requires snow, is moving to a day when there is less snow.

UBC has been hosting the snowball fight every year as a way to help students get outside and de-stress, but this year going outside might be the source of that stress.

But due to weather conditions, UBC cancelled classes, alongside other post-secondary schools in the area.

The event is now happening tomorrow, Thursday, January 15th at 12:30 pm and organizers expect thousands to join in. The snowball fight will take place by the Main Mall between the Sauder and chemistry buildings.

According to the Facebook event page, the “Battle Plan” says people must line up at 12:15 pm on either side of Main Mall.

This is the time to “stock up on ammo and countdown to an epic fight,” states the event page.

In previous years, the fight had gone viral, with videos featured on LAD Bible and Good Morning America.

Snow has been building up in Vancouver since last week and has caused several service closures and cancellations. More snow, and strong winds, are still expected beginning later today.

Our question: If the snowball fight was cancelled today because of too much snow, and it’s supposed to snow more today, what’s going to happen to the snowball fight tomorrow?

