After much anticipation, TransLink’s RapidBus service will finally be hitting the roads today.

The service was first announced back in July and will operate similarly as the existing B-Lines.

Two new RapidBus routes are now up and running:

R3 Lougheed Highway:

Coquitlam Central Station to Haney Place

Every 10 minutes from 5 am to 9 am and 3 pm to 6 pm

Every 15 minutes outside of rush hours

Every 15 minutes from 5 am to 12 am on weekends

R4 41st Ave:

UBC to Joyce-Collingwood Station

Every 3 to 6 minutes from 6 am to 9 am and 3 pm to 6 pm

Every 8 minutes outside of rush hours

Every 8 minutes from 6 am to 9 pm

Every 15 minutes from 9 pm to 1 am

In addition, two existing B-Lines have been re-branded and converted into RapidBuses.

R1 King George Boulevard (96 B-Line):

Guildford Town Centre to Newton Exchange

Every 8 minutes from 6 am to 9 am and 3 pm to 6 pm

Every 9 minutes outside of rush hours

Every 10 to 15 minutes from 9 pm to 1 am

R5 Hastings Street (95 B-Line):

SFU to Burrard Station

Every 4 to 5 minutes from 7 am to 10 am and from 3 pm to 6 pm

Every 9 minutes outside of rush hours

Every 10 to 15 minutes late evenings and on weekends

There is no RapidBus 2 (R2) and the existing 99 B-Line will remain as is until the Broadway Subway opens in 2025, when it will likely be converted into the R2.

TransLink’s RapidBus service will reportedly be able to move 12,000 riders during rush hour between 11 municipalities and is 20% faster than traditional routes, made possible by bus-only lanes, queue jumps at intersections, fewer stops, and all-door boarding.

The 60-feet RapidBuses will be easily-identifiable by their blue-green colour scheme, like that of the Vancouver Canucks. The buses will also have free on-board Wi-Fi and “dynamic on-board wayfinding.”

For more Metro Vancouver news, stay tuned to 604 Now News.