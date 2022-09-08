14 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Sept 9-11)

The weekend is officially here and there’s a lot going on around the city. Here’s our guide on the top things to do:

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

In-N-Out Burger Langley Pop-Up

In-N-Out Burger is returning to Langley for the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In this weekend. The Langley event showcases a vast array of cool cars in addition to delectable eats.

Organizers recommend getting there as early as possible because the burgers usually end up selling out by around 10am.

When & Where: Saturday, September 10 at the Langley Good Times Cruise In event.

Light Up Chinatown!

The 2nd annual Light Up Chinatown! returns from Sept. 10-11 with a free two-day outdoor festival to welcome back friends and visitors to this iconic neighbourhood.

The celebratory weekend will include live entertainment, restaurant tastings, food trucks, lights and lanterns, family-friendly actives and more!

When & Where: 500 Block Columbia and 100 Block Pender Street & neighbouring Streets from 11am – 9pm on Saturday and 11am – 6pm on Sunday

Coquitlam Community Block Party

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be back in Coquitlam this weekend for a two-day community block party.

Admission will be free and the event will boast drool worthy bites from over 24 food trucks.

When & Where: Saturday, September 10th at 11am – 8pm and Sunday, September 11th at 11am – 7pm at Coquitlam Town Centre Park (1299 Pinetree Way)

Japan Market Fall Fair

The Japan Market Fall Fair will feature Japanese musical and cultural performances along with yummy food, Japanese inspired crafts and merchandise. Tickets are $4 for adults (or two for $7) and 16 and under are free.

The first 50 people entering the event will receive a $10 Japan Market Money vouchers.

When & Where: Saturday, Sep 10th from 11 am – 6 pm at the Yaletown Roundhouse Community Centre.



McSpadden County Fair

This fall marks the 7th annual McSpadden County fair, to be held at McSpadden Park (located along Victoria Drive between 3rd and 6th Ave) on September 11, 2022.

The Fair will bring a vibrant community together for some harvest time fun. The McSpadden County Fair will pair the favourite rich traditions of country fairs, with the diversity of urban living. Contests, raffles, information booths on a variety of topics, incredible local vendors, and the East Van ZUCCHINI RACES.

When & Where: From 11am – 5pm on Sunday, September 11 at McSpadden Park, Vancouver

Vancouver International Fringe Festival

The Vancouver Fringe Festival is BC’s biggest theatre festival. It takes place across multiple theatres and venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver this month.

When & Where: from September 8th – 18th at various venues and times.

Ongoing Things To Do

Potion Putt Mini Golf

A cool golf experience inspired by famous fantasy and fictional wizards has arrived in Vancouver. The pop-up allows you to test your wizarding putt putt skills in a unique dark lit environment.

Embark on 9 wand-erful holes of magic and encounter smoking cauldrons, tasty beverages, and magical portals along the way.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience, where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter. Expect things to get curious and curiouser.

The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the final dates and times.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary.

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Blue Lagoon, check out the Lost Boys Hideout, or see if pixie dust is real, then you should be excited about this new Peter Pan inspired Neverland pop-up. The experience lets you be a kid again, but this time with cocktails sprinkled with faith and a little bit of pixie dust.

When & Where: Vancouver Alpen Club, dates vary. See available times here.

The Wizard’s Den Semester II

A theatre show meets an escape room with cocktails….what more could you want! This is a Harry Potter themed event like no other, expect incredible actors, riddles, cocktails and magic.

For wizards and witches that have been in lessons with us before or have never visited The Wizard’s Den, you can expect the unexpected.

When & Where: Select dates and times at the Vancouver Alpen Club. Learn more.

Langley Night Market

The Fort Langley Night Market is back every Friday. The event is a community gathering to bring people together in an outdoor space like no other with play areas, vendors, music, food, beer & wine.

Admission is free.

When & Where: Friday from 5-10 p.m. at the corner of Glover Rd and Mary Ave

Richmond Night Market

The annual Richmond Night Market is back and will remain open throughout the entire Summer. This year’s market aims to provide an authentic Shanghai experience. Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

When & Where: Open Friday – Sunday on the corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

FlyOver Canada – Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Connect with the sights, sounds and spirit of the Canadian Rockies. FlyOver’s latest flight ride transports you over iconic mountain scenery, from the legendary waters of Maligne Lake to the snowy heights of Mount Somervell.

When & Where: Daily at 999 Canada Place

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

Where: Science World

