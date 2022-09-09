In-N-Out Burger is returning to Langley for the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In this weekend.

The Langley event showcases a vast array of cool cars in addition to delectable eats. Each year it delights guests of all ages.

While the In-N-Out menu is somewhat restricted, fans of the popular American franchise will still get to bite into their famous, mouthwatering burgers and fries.

RELATED: Langley Has A Secret Botanical Garden And It’s Free To Visit

The event’s location is held on Fraser Highway on 264th to 272 street.

In previous years, In-N-Out Burger’s pop-up location has been at 3100 – 272 street. Organizers recommend getting there as early as possible because the burgers usually end up selling out by around 10am.

The event runs from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm and the admission to enter is free, however, donations to local charities are encouraged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mai (@maieatingobsession)

The Cruise In has a pay parking lot at 3100 272 Street for $10.00, all day. There is also street parking around the site.

In addition to cool cars and great food, you can also expect live music and local vendors.

EXPLORE MORE IN LANGLEY:

In-N-Out Langley Pop-Up

When: September 10, 2022

Where: Langley Good Times Cruise-In. 3100 – 272 street.

Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.