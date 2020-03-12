With the weather forecast calling for some sunny days ahead, it’s about time to get out and enjoy it.

But if you need help figuring out how, here are 14 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend: St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day Club Crawl

About: Blarney Stone is hosting a massive club crawl this weekend to some of the city’s best Irish pubs. Party buses will take you to each party for a night of green beer.

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020

Time: 6-11:30 pm

Cost:Starts at $30

Dublin Calling

About: Downtown’s Dublin Calling is hosting three parties over three floors, where you can enjoy live music and green Jell-O Shots.

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020

Time: 3pm-3 am

Cost:Starts at $10

CelticFest Vancouver

About: This month-long event has already kicked off, but this weekend they’ll be hosting a day of free events for the whole family.

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2020

Time: 12:30-6 pm

Cost: Free

Things To Do This Weekend: Culture

Steel Panther

About: Returning to the days of glam rock and hair metal, Steel Panther is performing at the Show Theatre inside Hard Rock Casino Vancouver for multiple shows this week!

Date: Thursday, March 12-14th

Time: 8 pm

Cost: Starts at $49.50 (plus service charges)

Science World LEGO Exhibit

About: Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. Towers of Tomorrow exhibits 20 buildings, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in United Arab Emirates.

Date: Now until Monday, September 7th, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Mario Kart Tournament

About: Colony Bar Granville is hosting a Mario Kart tournament this weekend and they promise it will be the biggest one Vancouver has seen yet. It’s free to join and there will be prizes, so sign up while you can!

Date: Saturday March 14th, 2020

Time: 1 pm – 6 pm

Cost: Free

Monster Jam

About: If you love monster trucks then this event at the Pacific Coliseum will be your jam. Monster Jam is coming to Vancouver for an action-packed motorsports experience.

Date: Saturday March 14th, 2020 – Sunday March 15th, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Starts at $16

Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr Exhibit

About: Through Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life, you’ll get an inside look into the art of Emily Carr and her female contemporaries.

Date: Now until Sunday, June 28, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Vancouver International Dance Festival

About: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Vancouver International Dance Festival presents a wide range of contemporary performances over three weeks.

Date: Now until March 28th

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds

About: Shuvinai Ashoona: Mapping Worlds brings together a selection of drawings by the acclaimed Inuk artist, over the past two decades. You can find it at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Date: Now until May 24, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shipyards Skating Rink

About: The new 12,000 square-foot skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards has opened, so now is a great time to check it out.

Date: Open Daily

Time: Varies

Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)

Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales

Dairy Queen Buy-One-Get-One Deal

About: Dairy Queen is about to make your week way sweeter because this weekend, you can cash in on their buy-one-get-one for 99 cents deal.

Date: Friday, March 6 – March 15th

Time: Varies

Cost: Buy-one-get-one for 99 cents

Pizza Hut Buy-One-Get-One Deal

About: If you’re looking to have a pizza party, now is the time, thanks to Pizza Hut and their latest deal. The fast food chain is offering a buy-one-get-one deal this month until March 22nd. But you have to purchase it online.

Date: Now until March 22, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Buy-one-get-one free

New Westminster Winter Farmers Market

About: The New West Farmers Market’s winter market is back. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts and live entertainment.

Date: Now until Saturday, April, 18, 2020

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cost: Free

