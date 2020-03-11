9 St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations You Can Find Around Vancouver (Guide)

St. Patrick’s Day is almost here and Vancouver can assure you’ll have a blast celebrating it.

With so many events happening across the city, we’ve put together a guide to help you navigate the best parties and the best green beer.

Here’s where you can celebrate the Irish holiday this year:

Dublin Calling

Downtown’s Dublin Calling is hosting three parties over three floors, where you can enjoy live music and green Jell-O Shots.

Saturday, March 14, 2020 3 pm-3 am

St. Patrick’s Day Club Crawl

Blarney Stone is hosting a massive club crawl this weekend to some of the city’s best Irish pubs. Party buses will take you to each party for a night of green beer.

Saturday, March 14, 2020 6-11:30 pm

CelticFest

This month-long event has already kicked off and this weekend, they’ll be hosting a day of free events for the whole family.

Sunday, March 15, 2020 12:30-6 pm

Craft Beer Market

Craft Beer Market is hosting a full day of fun, with live entertainment and tons of drink deals on St. Patrick’s Day.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 11 am

St. Patrick’s Day 5k Run

The 15th annual BMO St. Patrick’s Day 5k is happening this weekend, where you can dress up in green and race around Stanley Park.

Saturday, March 14, 2020 9:30 am

St. Patrick’s Day Boat Party

Vancouver Cruises is hosting its second annual St. Patrick’s Day Boat Party on a two-deck yacht. Tickets start at just $30 and includes three hours on the cruise, with DJs and a full bar.

Saturday, March 21, 2020 9 pm

Wise Hall Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party

The Wise Hall is celebrating the day with its annual party. The Pogues tribute band, Shanes Teeth, will keep the party going.

Saturday, March 14, 2020 8 pm

Brassfish Tavern

Brassfish Tavern is hosting a party happening all day this year, with deals on all the best Irish drinks, including Guinness beer and Jameson whiskey.

Saturday, March 14 11 am

Feast Day of St. Patrick

Container Brewing is paying homage to the traditional Irish stew, where they’ll be serving it up with sourdough bread and offering a chocolate stout cake for dessert. Have it together with a stout beer.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 5 pm

So, how will you celebrate the holiday?

