This Dreamy Beachside Airbnb Is Basically From A Living Romance Novel

Escape to this magical beachside destination for your next romantic getaway in BC.

You’ll find this dreamy Airbnb in Gibsons, on the serene Sunshine Coast.

The Beach Cottage is near the end of Ocean Beach Esplanade and it offers up some of the most breathtaking views the region has to offer.

The 600 sq. ft. cottage can sleep up to two people with one bedroom and one bathroom.

And rest assured, it comes with all the amenities and essentials you need to feel like it’s your home away from home.

It also offers direct access to Bonniebrook Beach, which is one of the best beaches in the area.

Book a stay by visiting the website.

The Beach Cottage in Gibsons

Where: Located in Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast, exact location TBA when booking is confirmed

Cost: Approximately $170 per night with a two night minimum

