The Surrey Vaisakhi Parade 2020 Has Been Cancelled

The 2020 Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, the largest Vaisakhi Parade in the world has been cancelled.

Earlier this morning, Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, organizers of the annual Surrey Vaisakhi Khalsa Parade scheduled for April 25th in Surrey, British Columbia made the decision to cancel the 2020 event until further notice or a significant change in the transmission of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The event reportedly draws 500,000+ guests annually across various cultures and religions.

The decision follows days of extensive consultation with health officials, regionally and provincially, including the Fraser Health Authority, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the BC Provincial Ministry of Health. Discussions with organizers of other Vaisakhi celebrations around the region also played a role in the decision. The executive of the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar made the determination that the best and safest way to proceed under the circumstances, is to cancel the 2020 event.

Event organizers thanked the community for their overwhelming support in making this decision, and stated that today, as always, the health and safety of the public is the highest priority and consideration for the organization.

The annual Vaisakhi Khalsa Day Parade in Surrey, British Columbia attracts over 500,000 people annually in a celebration of one of the most significant days in the Sikh calendar, the creation of the Khalsa in 1699.