Surrey RCMP Arrest Thieves Who Stole $33K In CERB Cheques

Surrey RCMP have arrested two people while recovering $33,000 in stolen Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) cheques.

The incident took place during the RCMP COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team’s patrol. They had noticed three suspicious vehicles parked outside a house in Cloverdale.

Police then realized the cars had fake license plates and temporary operating permits. When the officers tried to stop one of the vehicles, it backed out of the driveway and drove into the backyard.

The man opened the car door and ran out, but after a brief chase, police said they arrested him. There was also a woman in the vehicle who they arrested once she got out.

“Further investigation of the vehicle led to the seizure of a large quantity of stolen property from several Lower Mainland jurisdictions, including $33,000 worth of stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques, and numerous pieces of fraudulent identification,” RCMP said in a release.

Charges have not been laid as of yet, but the investigation continues.

