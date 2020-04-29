Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly punched a woman several times in a SkyTrain attack.

The incident happened on Saturday at about 7:50 am, when a young woman boarded the train at Waterfront Station.

RELATED: Vancouver Will No Longer Offer Free Parking Due To “People Abusing The System”

Transit Police Sgt. Clint Hampton said the woman reported that the man had been staring at her before he approached her.

“You people are why my daughter is sick,” he allegedly yelled at the woman. She reported that the man grabbed her bag and started punching her in the face “multiple times,” said Hampton.

He then grabbed her by the hair and started “violently hitting her head against the SkyTrain seating.”

“When the SkyTrain stopped at Burrard Station, the suspect pushed the victim through the open SkyTrain doors and grabbed her cell phone,” said Hampton. “As the victim yelled out for help, she was quickly helped by two Good Samaritans who were able to retrieve her bag from the suspect.”

The victim has a cut above her eye, a bloody nose and significant swelling.

The police are asking the public for help in identifying the man. Hampton described the suspect as a South Asian man, between 40-50 years old.

He’s about 5’5” to 5’7” and is a medium build. The man was wearing a black jacket, green hoodie and blue jeans.

In related news, RCMP are warning people not to fall for the CRA text scam.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.