Vancouver Will No Longer Offer Free Parking Due To “People Abusing The System”

After a month of free parking, Vancouver will reinstate paid parking, due to people abusing the system.

City council made the decision, Tuesday, saying Vancouver will bring back paid parking, including at metres, this week.

“The City of Vancouver has a revenue gap that we need to close and it’s really important, I think, that we don’t forego any revenues. Unnecessarily parking is our third-largest source of revenue,” said councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung, according to News 1130.

When the city first made parking free, councillors had noticed a drop in volume and parking demand.

But Kirby-Yung and coun. Lisa Dominato both said they have since heard from residents and businesses that some drivers have been parking in spaces for the whole day.

“What we found, actually, is that the honour system didn’t work and we do see instances of significantly more parking,” Kirby-Yung said during the council meeting.

However, the city is still considering pay exemptions for frontline and healthcare workers.

