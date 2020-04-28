New Watering Restrictions Come Into Effect May 1 Across Metro Vancouver

As the warmer weather arrives, the City of Vancouver will implement its annual watering restrictions, starting Friday, May 1st.

This means residents will only be able to water their lawns and gardens two days per week.

“Seasonal watering restrictions are key to ensuring everyone has access to drinking water during the dry summer months,” wrote the city in a news release.

Until October 15th, watering outside of these permitted times may result in a $250 fine.

The City reminds the public that lawns in Vancouver usually need only one inch of water for one hour a week – and that includes rainfall.

The rules for watering residential lawns are as follows:

Even-numbered addresses: 4–9 am on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Odd-numbered addresses: 4–9 am on Thursdays and Sundays

The rules are in place to reduce the cost of treating wastewater and to save money on energy bills. It is also there for the sake of being more environmentally conscious.

“Water restrictions help ensure there is enough treated drinking water for essential tasks like cooking, cleaning and drinking—while still allowing for healthy landscapes,” writes the release.

