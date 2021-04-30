New Watering Restrictions Come Into Effect May 1 Across Metro Vancouver

As the warmer weather arrives, Metro Vancouver will implement its annual watering restrictions, starting Saturday, May 1st.

This means residents will only be able to water their lawns and gardens two days per week.

“Water restrictions help to make sure we have enough treated drinking water for everyone during the dry summer months,” states their website.

Watering Restrictions

Until October 15th, watering outside of these permitted times may result in a $250 fine.

They remind the public that lawns in Metro Vancouver usually need only one inch of water for one hour a week – and that includes rainfall.

The rules for watering residential lawns are as follows:

Even-numbered addresses: Wednesday, Saturday mornings 4 am – 9 am

Odd-numbered addresses: Thursday, Sunday mornings 4 am – 9 am

Watering trees, shrubs and flowers is permitted any day, from 4 am – 9 am if using a sprinkler, or any time if hand watering or using drip irrigation. All hoses must have an automatic shut-off device.

Edible plants are exempt from regulations

The rules are in place to reduce the cost of treating wastewater and to save money on energy bills. It is also there for the sake of being more environmentally conscious.

Where our drinking water comes from

We have watersheds & reservoirs situated at Capilano, Seymour, and Coquitlam. They collect water from rain and snowmelt, and is then distributed as drinking water throughout Metro Vancouver.

With the population growth and changes in the climate, there has been increased pressure on the supply. These water restrictions helps ensure that enough treated and safe drinking water is available throughout the dryer months.

The drinking restrictions may increase over the summer if reserves begin running low. You can read more about it on the Metro Vancouver website.

