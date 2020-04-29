Don’t Click The Link In The Fake CRA Scam Text Being Sent Around

RCMP are warning Canadians that if they get an apparent text from the CRA, they shouldn’t click it.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) has seen an uptick in fake emails, texts and social media posts that try to make the public believe it’s the government.

The text says it is sending COVID-19 relief money and the person must click the link to get their payment.

It then asks the victim to share personal information, which the scammers can then use to make fake identities and commit crimes in the victim’s name.

“First rule of thumb: don’t click the link,” stated a news release from North Vancouver RCMP. “If you have lost money or valuables, or provided your personal information, contact your local police.”

If you have been contacted, but didn’t give out information, you should still report it Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

“Share this with your friends, your neighbours, and especially those in the community who may be particularly vulnerable, like new Canadians who may be unfamiliar with how our Government systems work, or people who may not be as technologically savvy as others,” said RCMP’s Sgt. Peter DeVries. “Let’s do everything we can to protect and care for one another.”

