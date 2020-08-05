Surrey’s Crescent Beach Pier Has Been Closed “Due To Non-Compliance”

The City of Surrey has closed the Crescent Beach pier due to “non-compliance” of COVID-19 protocols.

In front of the pier is a sign, along with orange fencing, that blocks the entrance.

RELATED: Health Officials Warn Of COVID-19 Exposure at Surrey Hookah Lounge

The sign reads, “pier closed temporarily due to non-compliance.” It then links to the COVID-19 section of the city’s website.

We must all do our part if we want to move forwards not backwards #COVID19 #southsurrey #crescentbeach @CityofSurrey thank you for shutting it down! :) pic.twitter.com/rss7lKxWez — Heather Seabrook (@HeatherSeabrook) August 4, 2020

On Twitter, the City of Surrey is reminding people about the importance of social distancing.

“Socialize safely by keeping your bubble small and always maintain a physical distance of 2 metres from others,” the city tweeted.

Vancouver recently had an incident of overcrowding at a drum circle at the beach.

This disregard for safety measures may be why B.C. has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 146 new cases since Friday.

