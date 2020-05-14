How Extending State Of Emergency Will Coincide With Easing Restrictions

In the midst of easing quarantine restrictions, B.C. has extended its State of Emergency for another two weeks.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement, Wednesday, saying we are “far from out of the woods.”

“COVID-19 is still here,” Horgan said during a press conference. “Although we have flattened the curve, although we have seen very encouraging numbers day by day in terms of new cases … we need to be mindful that it was the efforts of all British Columbians that got us into this position that we can slowly and steadily reopen our economy so that all of us can enjoy the benefits and wonders of British Columbia.”

While Horgan had announced many businesses and parks will reopen, Phrase 2 doesn’t technically come into effect until after the long weekend.

And once businesses do reopen, there will be physical distancing rules in place, along with measures to ensure sanitization.

While the State of Emergency is in place, this simply means the government has more control over how the province operates.

The act can only be renewed every two weeks, but Horgan said it remain in place for the “foreseeable future.”

