Starbucks To Shift Towards Plant-Based Options As Part of Climate Change Plan

You better get used to almond milk because Starbucks announced they’re moving away from dairy in an attempt to tackle climate change.

The coffee chain announced its sustainability commitment last month, where they explained how they will reduce their carbon footprint by 2030.

“Today, more than ever, the world needs leadership in environmental sustainability,” wrote Kevin Johnson, Starbucks Coffee CEO in the statement. “It’s time to create a new, bold, broad aspiration – and it’s work that will require visionary thinking, new ways of working, investment of resource and urgent action.”

And one way they’ll do that is by moving away from dairy and offering more plant-based options. The company won’t stop serving dairy altogether, but they will push toward things like soy, almond, coconut or oat milk.

Dairy has a large impact on climate change and is responsible for 21% of Starbucks’ global carbon footprint.

Other ways the coffee chain plans to cut down their impact is by shifting to reusable packaging and investing in things like reforestation, water replenishment and forest conservation.

The chain will also find better ways to manage waste and develop more eco-friendly stores.

Currently, Starbucks charges more for alternative milks, which begs the question: will all drink prices rise? That is yet to be seen.

The company has recently announced a couple vegan drinks, including a Coconut Milk Latte and the Almond Milk Honey Flat White.

Do you agree with Starbucks’ plan?

