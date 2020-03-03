Starbucks Has Just Unveiled Two New Beverages Just In Time For Spring

Spring is a time of renewal and the menu at Starbucks is getting a bit of a refresher for the season, with new drink and food offerings.
Starting now, you can sip on two brand new beverages. There’s a Cocoa Cloud Macchiato and a Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam.
Cocoa Cloud Macchiato
This is a new take on their classic Macchiato. Enjoy milk blended with their cloud powder, layered with espresso and a toffee nut syrup. It’s then finished off with a caramel and mocha drizzle.
Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam
Try their velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew topped off with salted honey cold foam and a strike of toasted honey topping for a subtle burst of flavour that complements the coffee beautifully.
For eats, they’re adding a Beyond Meat option to the menu. Order the Beyond Meat Cheddar & Egg Breakfast sandwich with a plant-based patty that is made up of a blend of herbs and spices, including oregano, basil, rosemary and fennel.
They’re also offering two new sweet options to welcome spring, the Cocoa Marshmallow Dream Bar and a Lemon Cake Pop.
