The stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge will be temporarily closed in both directions this week between New Westminster and Surrey as crews work on completing construction. Drivers and transit riders are being advised on alternate routes.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming closure.

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stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge Closure

The bridge will be closed as crews complete top lift paving works on the bridge deck. This will block traffic in both directions beginning on Friday, April 24 at 9:00pm to Monday, April 27 at approximately 5:00am. Notably, the work is weather dependent. Confirmation of the closure will be communicated in advance through traffic media and posted on DriveBC.ca.

“All traffic pattern changes will be well signed, and traffic control personnel will be on site to assist as required,” said the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project in a release.

Drivers are encouraged to take either the Port Mann Bridge or Alex Fraser Bridge over the weekend closure. N19 NightBus trips will be rerouted over the Queensborough and Alex Fraser bridges. Meanwhile, “access to business along King George Boulevard in Surrey and businesses in downtown New Westminster will be maintained,” said the release.

Construction is expected to take place 24 hours a day. Due to the closure, stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge users may experience longer than normal travel times.

Those with questions are advised to email [email protected] or call the 24/7 construction information phone line at 1-844-815-6149. For more information on the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project, visit the webpage here.