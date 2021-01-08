5 Snow Free Hikes Near Vancouver To Take On This Winter

Don’t let the cold winter months deter you from going on a hike.

There are plenty of Vancouver area trails that have little to no snow (usually).

You Might Also Like:

Snow Free Hikes Near Vancouver

Lighthouse Park, North Shore



Head to this scenic park for easy trails and year-round hiking conditions. This is one of the most stunning parks in all of BC and it has about 6 kms of trails worth exploring.

Jug Island, Belcarra

Discover this gem in the picturesque Belcarra Regional Park. It’s beautiful all seasons of the year but there’s something even more magical about hiking here in the wintertime.

Coquitlam Crunch, Coquitlam

It’s like the Grouse Grind for the Tri-Cities. Spend your next leg day climbing the steps at this popular hike in Coquitlam. All of that cardio will also help keep you warm.

Velodrome Trail, Burnaby

It’s similar to the Coquitlam Crunch, but a lot more scenic. It’s another awesome alternative to the Grouse Grind that is safe to do in the winter months. Once you reach the top you’ll be rewarded with unsurpassed views overlooking Burrard Inlet.

High Knoll, Coquitlam

Check out this awe-inspiring hike, which is part of Minnekhada Regional Park. It has 6.5 kms worth of trails to explore and the views definitely won’t disappoint.

