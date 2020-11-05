This Enchanting BC Boardwalk Takes You Through a Rainforest With Towering Trees

The west coast rainforest is calling and you must go. Explore the serene beauty that the Big Tree Trail on Meares Island has to offer.

According to Tourism Tofino, this must-visit trail was originally built by local artist Adrian Dorst and a group of his friends back in 1984.

It was in the wake of logging protests that were taking place on Meares Island at the time.

The lush trail is lined by towering old-growth trees, including Spruce, Hemlock and Western Redcedars—some as old as 1,500 years.

At 3 kms round trip, it’s a short but scenic walk immersed in nature. It also features a wooden boardwalk made out of hand-split planks that can get slippery in wet weather.

Some of the highlights of this trail include what is called the ‘Hanging Garden Tree.’ It has a circumference of 18.3 metres and was once considered the largest tree of its kind in Canada.

The journey to Meares Island is just as memorable as reaching the destination. The trail is only accessible by a 10-minute water taxi ride from Tofino.

Big Tree Trail on Meares Island

Where: The trail is only accessible by a 10-minute water taxi ride from Tofino

