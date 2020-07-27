Ryan Reynolds Will Give You $5k To Help Find Vancouver Woman’s Teddy Bear

Ryan Reynolds is offering anyone who finds a Vancouver woman’s teddy bear $5,000 for its return.

In a tweet, the Vancouver celebrity linked to a CBC article about a woman’s missing teddy bear that had her mother’s dying voice in it.

“Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home,” Reynolds tweeted.

The woman, Mara Soriano, had her backpack stolen in Vancouver’s West End, Friday. It included her most prized possessions, like electronics, her passport and her bear, which Soriano calls Mama Bear.

Soriano’s mother had given her the bear during Christmas in 2017, before she died.

If you see this missing bear in the west end please email Deborah.Goble@cbc.ca

It was in a herschel back pack when stolen along with an iPad.

Mara, the owner says it has her mom’s voice inside saying, ‘I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you. Her mom died last year pic.twitter.com/ipfrzqKXsf — Deborah Goble (@CBCDeborahGoble) July 25, 2020

“She had given me this Build-a-Bear with a lovely recording of her saying that she loved me, and that she was proud of me and that she would be with me wherever I was,” she told NEWS 1130. “I have nothing else from her with her voice from before she got sick that specifically tells me that she loves me, and she’s proud of me, and she’ll always be with me. I listen to it every time I miss her.”

The bear is meant to look like the woman’s mother, complete with black-wire framed glasses.

Finding The Missing Teddy Bear

Soriano’s backpack was stolen, while moving from one West End apartment to another on Friday around noon.

While unpacking later on, she realized the backpack was gone. Soriano made a police report and reviewed the surveillance footage from outside the building.

She said there is clear footage of a man picking up the backpack and running into the alley.

If anyone has any information, the Vancouver Police Department is asking people to contact them.

