Sneak Peek: 11 Foods To Try At The Richmond Night Market This Summer

The foodie event of the summer is set to return to Metro Vancouver with some new offerings and old favourites.
The Richmond Night Market kicks off April 29 and here’s a sneak peek of the food you can expect to see this year.
The beloved summertime tradition will feature more booths and food trucks representing as many as eight different countries.
11 Must Try Items Coming To The Richmond Night Market
Crayfish Fried Chicken Taco
Thai Affair Rolled Gelato
One Coconut Without The Shell
Osmanthus Ferment Rice Latte Jelly
Ice Cream Puff
Triple Cocoa Mudslide Bubble Tea
Flying Cup Fried Noodles
Big Beard Super BBQ
Mochi-Covered Strawberries
Rice Burger
Seafood Spring Rolls
The night market will aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience.
Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.
Richmond Night Market
When: Weekends from April 29 to Oct. 10, 2022
Where: Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station
