Sneak Peek: 11 Foods To Try At The Richmond Night Market This Summer

The foodie event of the summer is set to return to Metro Vancouver with some new offerings and old favourites.

The Richmond Night Market kicks off April 29 and here’s a sneak peek of the food you can expect to see this year.

The beloved summertime tradition will feature more booths and food trucks representing as many as eight different countries.

11 Must Try Items Coming To The Richmond Night Market

Crayfish Fried Chicken Taco

Thai Affair Rolled Gelato

One Coconut Without The Shell

Osmanthus Ferment Rice Latte Jelly

Ice Cream Puff

Triple Cocoa Mudslide Bubble Tea

Flying Cup Fried Noodles

Big Beard Super BBQ



Mochi-Covered Strawberries

Rice Burger

Seafood Spring Rolls

The night market will aim to provide an authentic Shanghai experience.

Guests will be welcomed by traditional neon lights in Chinese characters throughout the market, taking them back in time to the origins of night markets in old Shanghai.

Richmond Night Market

When: Weekends from April 29 to Oct. 10, 2022

Where: Corner of No. 3 and River Road, just one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

