5 Retro Arcades That May Become Your New Hang-Out Spot in Metro Vancouver (Guide)

If you’re looking for a night out that doesn’t involve yet another club, Vancouver has plenty of unique venues to keep you entertained.

Here are 5 retro arcades you’ll find around Metro Vancouver.

High Score

Open since 2018, High Score is one of Vancouver’s retro arcade lounges. They have a wide selection of arcade games, pinball machines, retro munchies and even old-fashioned candies. They even offer free coffee until 4 pm on Saturdays.

307 West Hastings, Vancouver

Movieland Arcade

This Granville Street spot is a mainstay in Vancouver and you can find it open from 11 am to nearly 1 am most days. With plenty of games to choose from, you could spend all day there.

906 Granville Street, Vancouver

The Den Arcade & Drinkery

The Den & Arcade Drinkery has recently returned after getting a makeover. Now, with its modern new look, the Den can continue serving cheap drinks and plenty of gaming fun.

1348 Robson Street, Vancouver

Glitch Retro Arcade Bar

The 4,000 sq ft. spot is dedicated to the 1980’s and ’90’s. It features retro video games, memorabilia and a whole lot of lights. It even has Hey Y’all slushies.

2287 West Broadway, Vancouver

Capital City Class Arcade

Capital City has recently added new games to the arcade, plus they have a build-your-own-nachos bar. How can you say no to that?

457 East Columbia Street, New Westminster

So where will you be heading to this week?

