Vancouver Just Got a New Arcade Bar Dedicated to the ’80s & ’90s

Vancouver just got a new arcade bar and it’s dedicated to the ’80’s and ’90’s.

The new 4,000 sq ft. spot, called Glitch Retro Arcade Bar, is hosting its grand opening Saturday, February 29th. It features retro video games, memorabilia and a whole lot of lights. It even has Hey Y’all slushies.

You’ll find video game consoles, like the Nintendo 64 – with Mario Kart included. There will also be table games like Connect Four and Jenga.

And there’s pinball machines, Air Hockey, Arcade Hoops Basketball, a pool table and dart boards, among other games.

To top it all off, there is a Ryan Reynolds-themed bathroom, where the room is wallpapered with the Vancouver actor’s photos.

You can visit the new Vancouver bar on 2287 W Broadway.

So, are you going?

