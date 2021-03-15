Americans Want To Fully Reopen The Canada USA Border By July

Christina Chandra | March 15, 2021
News
Canada borders
Photo: Jasperdo / Flickr

It looks like our American neighbours may be missing us.

Apparently a letter has been sent to President Joe Biden, signed by several members of the US congress, urging him to consider fully reopening the Canada – USA border by July 2021.

The letter asks for both the president and the prime minister to work together to do a partial re-opening of the Canada USA border by May 31, and a full one by July 4.

RELATED: 

The request is coming after President Joe Biden told the American public that he hopes to have everyone vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by May. On the contrary, Prime Minister Trudeau is promising that most Canadians will be vaccinated by September 2021.

This contrast itself will likely weigh into the decision of whether or not the Canada USA border can reopen and by when.

Some people are already weighing in.

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel for almost a year. The current restrictions set to expire on March 21, 2021. Once again, the tightening will be extended on March 21 for another month

 

For more updates in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section. 

Log in or create an account to save content