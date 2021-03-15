Americans Want To Fully Reopen The Canada USA Border By July

It looks like our American neighbours may be missing us.

Apparently a letter has been sent to President Joe Biden, signed by several members of the US congress, urging him to consider fully reopening the Canada – USA border by July 2021.

The letter asks for both the president and the prime minister to work together to do a partial re-opening of the Canada USA border by May 31, and a full one by July 4.

The request is coming after President Joe Biden told the American public that he hopes to have everyone vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by May. On the contrary, Prime Minister Trudeau is promising that most Canadians will be vaccinated by September 2021.

This contrast itself will likely weigh into the decision of whether or not the Canada USA border can reopen and by when.

Some people are already weighing in.

“Canada will not reopen the U.S. border until vaccination rates and case counts reach levels that would make doing so safe for Canadians” says PM Trudeau. Ok, US start selling your vaccines to Canada. If we could get some J&J that would be great. I know production troubles though — Elaine (@konapel) March 14, 2021

Im not worried about everyone being vaccinated. I’m worried about a situation where we significantly lag the US, causing political strife for the government. The US needs to come through on AstraZeneca. — John Mark Taylor (@jmt_18325) March 14, 2021

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel for almost a year. The current restrictions set to expire on March 21, 2021. Once again, the tightening will be extended on March 21 for another month

