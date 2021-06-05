This Entire B.C. Island Could Be Yours For Less Than $640,000

It’s no secret that the cost of living in Vancouver is incredibly high. So high in fact, that you can buy your own island for around the same price as a typical condo in the city.

Burts Island is currently up for sale and it will set you back approximately $637,317 Canadian dollars.

You can find this hidden gem in the Bamfield Inlet within Barkley Sound on Vancouver Island’s rugged west coast. The area is known as being one of the top fishing destinations in B.C.

According to Private Islands Inc., the non-developed 5.3 acre island is one of the most affordable private islands on the B.C. coast.

The website states: “Unlike the Georgia Strait and Inner Coast, very few private islands become available for sale on the west coast of the island.”

That makes this steal of a deal even more rare.

Other highlights of the island include how easily accessible it is and that it features multiple choices for building sites.

With such a low cost, the potential owners would also have more of a budget to spend on building a dock and home surrounded by all the lush trees.

Burts Island

Where: In the Bamfield Inlet within Barkley Sound on Vancouver Island

Cost: Approximately $637,317 Canadian (listing online)

